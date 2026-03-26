NewsBytes Exclusive: 'Dhurandhar 2' actor had to keep role secret Entertainment Mar 26, 2026

Danish Iqbal, who plays Bade Saab in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, had to keep his role completely under wraps, even his family didn't know.

Thanks to strict NDAs and the filmmakers' focus on surprises, he only learned about his character bit by bit while shooting.

The movie dropped on March 19 and has already pulled in over ₹620 crore at the Indian box office.