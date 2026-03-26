NewsBytes Exclusive: 'Dhurandhar 2' actor had to keep role secret
Entertainment
Danish Iqbal, who plays Bade Saab in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, had to keep his role completely under wraps, even his family didn't know.
Thanks to strict NDAs and the filmmakers' focus on surprises, he only learned about his character bit by bit while shooting.
The movie dropped on March 19 and has already pulled in over ₹620 crore at the Indian box office.
About 'Dhurandhar 2'
Dhurandhar 2 unfolds in Pakistan's Lyari, mixing layered stories with unexpected twists.
Ranveer Singh leads as Hamza Ali Mazari, joined by Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal.
This sequel builds on Aditya Dhar's earlier film, and clearly, fans are loving it all over again.