NewsBytes Explainer: 'Engaged' S02--format, contestants, episodes

There are 10 main contestants, like Ansh Kukreja, Kriti Verma, and Himanshi Sharma, plus wild cards such as Nikhil Malik and Devanshi Sharma. Expect plenty of twists as new connections (and maybe some drama) unfold.

How to watch the show?

Contestants face emotional confrontations and conversations that explore compatibility, and even ex-confrontations.

There's also an astrological matchmaking twist in association with Astroyogi.

Episodes are 45 minutes long with two dropping every week, so there's always something new to watch.