NewsBytes Explainer: 'Engaged' S02--format, contestants, episodes
Season two of Engaged: Another Chance at Love just dropped on JioHotstar.
Hosted by Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar, this season brings together singles hoping for closure or a fresh shot at love.
The vibe? Ek taraf heart breakers, dusri taraf love seekers, kaun dega pyaar ko another chance?
Meet the singles looking for love
There are 10 main contestants, like Ansh Kukreja, Kriti Verma, and Himanshi Sharma, plus wild cards such as Nikhil Malik and Devanshi Sharma.
Expect plenty of twists as new connections (and maybe some drama) unfold.
How to watch the show?
Contestants face emotional confrontations and conversations that explore compatibility, and even ex-confrontations.
There's also an astrological matchmaking twist in association with Astroyogi.
Episodes are 45 minutes long with two dropping every week, so there's always something new to watch.