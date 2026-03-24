NewsBytes Explainer: What's in store for 'Bridgerton''s Season 5

Plot twist: Francesca's story is more than just romance

After losing her husband, Francesca returns to London just trying to get by, but things change when Michaela, her late husband's cousin, arrives to manage the family estate.

Their unexpected bond pushes Francesca into new territory emotionally, as the story explores grief, healing, and figuring out who you really are.

Expect a fresh perspective on love and identity that adds more depth to Bridgerton's world.