NewsBytes Explainer: What's in store for 'Bridgerton''s Season 5
Entertainment
Bridgerton is back in production for Season five, and this time it's all about Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd).
The new season shifts focus from Eloise to Francesca and her evolving connection with Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), keeping up the show's tradition of giving each sibling their moment.
Plot twist: Francesca's story is more than just romance
After losing her husband, Francesca returns to London just trying to get by, but things change when Michaela, her late husband's cousin, arrives to manage the family estate.
Their unexpected bond pushes Francesca into new territory emotionally, as the story explores grief, healing, and figuring out who you really are.
Expect a fresh perspective on love and identity that adds more depth to Bridgerton's world.