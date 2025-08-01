NewsBytes recommends: 'Bakaiti' on ZEE5—family fun, finances, and everything in between

A slice-of-life show that doesn't overstay its welcome

With episodes around half an hour each, "Bakaiti" nails what it's like to grow up in a busy, close-knit home—think sharing rooms, funny sibling battles (Naina vs Bharat), and parents doing their best to keep things afloat.

It's relatable, warm, and a fresh take on Indian family life that feels real without trying too hard.