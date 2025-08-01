Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Bakaiti' on ZEE5—family fun, finances, and everything in between
"Bakaiti" on ZEE5 takes you inside the Kataria family's world in old Ghaziabad, where daily hustle and tight budgets bring both challenges and laughter.
Led by Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chadha, the show explores how sticking together helps them face life's ups and downs.
All seven episodes are now streaming.
A slice-of-life show that doesn't overstay its welcome
With episodes around half an hour each, "Bakaiti" nails what it's like to grow up in a busy, close-knit home—think sharing rooms, funny sibling battles (Naina vs Bharat), and parents doing their best to keep things afloat.
It's relatable, warm, and a fresh take on Indian family life that feels real without trying too hard.