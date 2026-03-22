NewsBytes recommends: 'Bhishmar'--A laugh-out-loud thriller with a social message

The film is backed by a solid supporting cast

Sreenivasan nails Murugan's confusion and desperation, while Unnikrishnan brings real edge as Sultan.

The supporting cast, Ammayra Goswami, Razia, Divya Pillai, Indrans, and Senthil Krishna, adds solid energy.

Shot in Palakkad over 42 days with catchy music by Ranjin Raj, Bhishmar wraps up with a message about education and social harmony.

If you're into OTT-style thrillers that mix laughs with action (and a bit of heart), this one's playing in theaters now.