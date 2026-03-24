NewsBytes recommends: 'Biker' trailer--fast bikes, family drama, and emotions Entertainment Mar 24, 2026

The trailer for Biker just dropped, giving us a first look at Vikky (Sharwanand), a determined racer caught between chasing his dreams and dealing with his tough father-mentor (Rajasekhar).

The film promises a mix of high-speed racing and real family drama as Vikky tries to make it big internationally while sorting out things at home.