NewsBytes recommends: 'Biker' trailer--fast bikes, family drama, and emotions
The trailer for Biker just dropped, giving us a first look at Vikky (Sharwanand), a determined racer caught between chasing his dreams and dealing with his tough father-mentor (Rajasekhar).
The film promises a mix of high-speed racing and real family drama as Vikky tries to make it big internationally while sorting out things at home.
Vikky's journey takes center stage in trailer
Biker stands out as India's first full-on motocross movie.
The trailer shows off not just wild racing sequences but also Vikky's emotional struggle, balancing ambition with the weight of his dad's expectations.
Rajasekhar brings intensity as the strict parent, Malavika Nair adds heart, and Atul Kulkarni keeps things interesting with a layered role.
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Abhilash Reddy and produced by UV Creations, Biker features music by Ghibran Vaibodha and cinematography from J Yuvraj.
The movie races into theaters on April 3, 2026.