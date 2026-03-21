NewsBytes recommends: 'Dhurandhar 2'--Rakesh Bedi's hilarious portrayal of Pakistani politician

Bedi's performance is the highlight of the film

Bedi's performance has been widely praised, with audiences and fans loving his take on the character.

He brushed off any talk of propaganda and praised the film's writing, saying the release frenzy is unprecedented in his career and that audiences are celebrating cinema with shows running round the clock.

Director Aditya Dhar said he had Bedi in mind when he read the script and subsequently cast him.