NewsBytes recommends: 'Dhurandhar 2'--Rakesh Bedi's hilarious portrayal of Pakistani politician
Rakesh Bedi is winning hearts for his standout role as Jameel Jamali, a scheming Pakistani politician, in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.
The film dropped on March 19 and is drawing strong audience turnout.
Bedi's performance is the highlight of the film
Bedi's performance has been widely praised, with audiences and fans loving his take on the character.
He brushed off any talk of propaganda and praised the film's writing, saying the release frenzy is unprecedented in his career and that audiences are celebrating cinema with shows running round the clock.
Director Aditya Dhar said he had Bedi in mind when he read the script and subsequently cast him.
Ranveer Singh's praise for Bedi
Ranveer Singh gave Bedi major props during filming, joking that if the film makes ₹1,000 crore, half of it would be because of Rakesh Bedi.
That says a lot about how much Bedi brought to the film, which features an ensemble cast.