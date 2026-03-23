NewsBytes recommends: 'Dhurandhar' actor Madhurjeet Sarghi--How to ace a cameo
Madhurjeet Sarghi, who you might remember as the tough lawyer from Chhapaak, is getting noticed again for her heartfelt role as Prabhneet Kaur in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
She plays the mother of Ranveer Singh's character, an undercover agent on a dangerous mission to avenge the November 26 attacks.
Sarghi's performance is being lauded on social media
Even with limited screen time, Sarghi stands out by capturing the pain and longing of a mother separated from her son.
One scene (where she can only watch him from afar after his return) hits especially hard and has stuck with viewers.
Her journey from college theater to Bollywood
Sarghi started acting back in college theater and earned praise for playing Archana Bajaj in Chhapaak.
With Dhurandhar: The Revenge, she proves once again that even a small role can make a big impact when it's done right.