NewsBytes recommends: 'Dhurandhar' is engaging, but 229 minutes is excessive

Some reviewers are loving it: one review gave it 4.5 stars. A review praised the story and gripping screenplay. Pinkvilla highlighted Ranveer's impressive range while other reviews praised Dhar's sharp chapter-style storytelling.

Mixed bag of critiques

Not everyone's sold though. OTTplay called the nearly four-hour runtime a "propaganda slog," with patchy editing.

Some reviews noted the film is gorier than the first installment and highlighted surprising twists.

Many viewers still found the pacing engaging and thought the ending was worth sticking around for.