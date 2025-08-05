NewsBytes Recommends: 'Gurram Paapi Reddy' teaser—quirky dark comedy with no-holds-barred humor

Teaser promises a laugh riot

Comedy legend Brahmanandam shows up as a grumpy lawyer and totally steals the spotlight in the teaser—fans are already calling it "hilarious entertainment."

The film also features a lively ensemble including John Vijay, Motta Rajendran, Vamshidhar Kosgi, Yogi Babu, Rajkumar Kasireddy, and Jeevan Kumar.

Everyone's waiting to see what wild ride this cast will deliver when more details drop.