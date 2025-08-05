Next Article
NewsBytes Recommends: 'Gurram Paapi Reddy' teaser—quirky dark comedy with no-holds-barred humor
The teaser for Gurram Paapi Reddy just dropped, giving us a peek at a quirky dark comedy set in Rayalaseema.
With Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah leading, the story kicks off with an old-school fable and quickly tumbles into present-day chaos, blending folklore vibes with sharp modern humor.
Teaser promises a laugh riot
Comedy legend Brahmanandam shows up as a grumpy lawyer and totally steals the spotlight in the teaser—fans are already calling it "hilarious entertainment."
The film also features a lively ensemble including John Vijay, Motta Rajendran, Vamshidhar Kosgi, Yogi Babu, Rajkumar Kasireddy, and Jeevan Kumar.
Everyone's waiting to see what wild ride this cast will deliver when more details drop.