'Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal' release date: Anaswara's comedy to stream soon
If you're looking for a comedy with a twist, Anaswara Rajan's Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal is dropping on ManoramaMAX from August 14, 2025—just in time for Independence Day.
The streaming platform announced the release on Instagram, promising a blend of humor and some real talk about funeral traditions.
Plot and cast of the film
Directed by S Vipin, this 1 hour 56 minutes movie follows what happens after an old woman passes away, as different characters navigate their own interests (and drama).
Alongside Anaswara, you'll spot Siju Sunny and Joemon Jythoir in key roles.
Produced by WBTS Productions and Shine Screen, it currently holds a solid IMDb rating of 7/10.
