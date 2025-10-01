Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Idli Kadai' on Netflix--Dhanush's directorial debut
Entertainment
Dhanush's film as a director, "Idli Kadai," is coming to Netflix in November after its four-week run in theaters.
The movie blends comedy, drama, and action while exploring family bonds and personal identity, drawing inspiration from Dhanush's own life and mixing real people with fictional stories.
Mixed reviews for the film
Reactions have been mixed—many loved GV Prakash's music and Dhanush's performance, but some weren't fans of the romance or certain character choices.
One viewer called out its honest look at both city and village life in the first half.
Still, "Idli Kadai" stands out for its storytelling style and personal touch from Dhanush behind the camera.