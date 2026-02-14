NewsBytes recommends: 'Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya' trailer
"Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya" follows Kaushal's (Jatin Sarna) world as it unravels after his wife Tina (Madhurima Roy) vanishes without warning.
The film dives into what love, masculinity, and memory really mean when life gets complicated.
Catch it in theaters on March 6, 2026.
The mood feels both personal and cinematic
We see Kaushal going from a routine life to questioning everything after Tina disappears.
His memories begin to feel unreliable while Tina inhabits a world of creativity, with Pranay Pachauri joining in as Veer.
Shot against the scenic backdrops of Bhimtal and Nainital, the mood feels both personal and cinematic.
Not a conventional love story
Directed by Vikas Arora (who also wrote and edited), with music from Devendra Ahirwar, Prini Siddhant Madhav, and Kartik Kush.
Producer Vipul Dhawan calls it "not a conventional love story," while director Arora adds that "love today is not simple or linear."
Looks like this one's set to hit some real-life nerves.