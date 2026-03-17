NewsBytes recommends: Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons' teaser--playful banter, mature relationships

Teaser: Playful banter between Suriya and Mamitha

We get a glimpse of playful tension: Sanjay tells Maddy, "At the snap of your fingers, many boys in your age group will come running after you," to which she fires back, "I can snap many more times; why don't you fall for me? That's what I want."

The visuals by Nimish Ravi and music by G.V. Prakash Kumar add to the feels.

The film also features Radhika Sarathkumar and marks Raveena Tandon's return to Tamil cinema after 25 years.

Shooting's done; it hits theaters in July 2026.