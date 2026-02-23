NewsBytes recommends: 'Thaai Kizhavi' trailer--Radikaa Sarathkumar's no-nonsense moneylender rules it all

Trailer shows family bickering, greed, and dark humor

Things get quirky when Pavunuthaayi ends up bedridden, and her relatives start trying to decode her hand movements as hints about hidden treasure—and seek the help of the doctors, who find their antics insane.

There are also some nods to Tamil Nadu's health schemes like Kalaignar and Amma Insurance, adding a bit of real-world flavor and highlighting family tensions.

The film mixes dark humor with themes of greed and messy family bonds.