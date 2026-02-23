NewsBytes recommends: 'Thaai Kizhavi' trailer--Radikaa Sarathkumar's no-nonsense moneylender rules it all
The trailer for Thaai Kizhavi just dropped, showing Radikaa Sarathkumar as Pavunuthaayi—a tough, no-nonsense moneylender everyone in the village fears.
The story kicks off when her sons, who've been taking turns living with her, ask for their share of the family wealth.
But Pavunuthaayi isn't budging; she makes it clear she's keeping everything for herself while she's alive.
Trailer shows family bickering, greed, and dark humor
Things get quirky when Pavunuthaayi ends up bedridden, and her relatives start trying to decode her hand movements as hints about hidden treasure—and seek the help of the doctors, who find their antics insane.
There are also some nods to Tamil Nadu's health schemes like Kalaignar and Amma Insurance, adding a bit of real-world flavor and highlighting family tensions.
The film mixes dark humor with themes of greed and messy family bonds.
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by newcomer Sivakumar Murugesan with music by Nivas K Prasanna, Thaai Kizhavi features a solid lineup including Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, and George Maryan.
It hits theaters on February 27, 2026.