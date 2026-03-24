NewsBytes recommends: 'The AI Doc' on Netflix--Thought-provoking, engaging, and timely Entertainment Mar 24, 2026

Oscar-winning teams from Everything Everywhere All at Once and Navalny have teamed up for The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist.

Co-directed by Daniel Roher and Charlie Tyrell, the film took nearly three years to finish, much longer than planned.

It digs into how AI is shaping our world, aiming to get people talking about where tech is headed.