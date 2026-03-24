NewsBytes recommends: 'The AI Doc' on Netflix--Thought-provoking, engaging, and timely
Oscar-winning teams from Everything Everywhere All at Once and Navalny have teamed up for The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist.
Co-directed by Daniel Roher and Charlie Tyrell, the film took nearly three years to finish, much longer than planned.
It digs into how AI is shaping our world, aiming to get people talking about where tech is headed.
The film is packed with expert insights
Packed with insights from more than 40 experts—including Tristan Harris and OpenAI's Sam Altman—the documentary uses fresh visuals like stop-motion animation to keep things engaging.
Producer Diane Becker says the goal is to kick-start honest conversations about where AI could take us, without picking sides.
The team hopes viewers walk away ready to think (and talk) about what AI really means for our future.