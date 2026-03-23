NewsBytes recommends: Watch 'With Love' on Netflix for refreshing romance Entertainment Mar 23, 2026

With Love, a fresh 2026 Tamil romantic comedy directed by newcomer Madhan, is now on Netflix after its February 6 theater release.

Starring Abishan and Anaswara Rajan, the film follows Sathya and his school junior Monisha as their love story unfolds through a matchmaking setup.

You can catch it in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, or Kannada.