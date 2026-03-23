NewsBytes recommends: Watch 'With Love' on Netflix for refreshing romance
With Love, a fresh 2026 Tamil romantic comedy directed by newcomer Madhan, is now on Netflix after its February 6 theater release.
Starring Abishan and Anaswara Rajan, the film follows Sathya and his school junior Monisha as their love story unfolds through a matchmaking setup.
You can catch it in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, or Kannada.
Why did critics recommend it?
The film's heartfelt vibe and strong lead performances have won over critics. Some critics praised its lingering emotional effect.
Reviewers also highlighted the easy chemistry between Abishan and Rajan.
A no-frills, honest love story
With Love mixes nostalgia with modern-day feels as Sathya and Monisha reflect on their past crushes and navigate young love with honesty and friendship: no over-the-top drama, just real emotions handled with respect.