Nicholas Galitzine shares journey behind dramatic He-Man transformation

Nicholas Galitzine , who stars as He-Man in the upcoming film Masters of the Universe, has opened up about his physical transformation for the role. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that despite extensive pre-shoot training and bulking up, he didn't truly feel like the superhero until late into production. "We were in pre-production training for a really, really long time," he said.

Actor's journey When did Galitzine feel like He-Man? Galitzine said he felt his transformation was complete only after seeing reactions from others on set, especially the makers. "It was the first day on set when I had the costume on, I had the tan, my hair was done..." "And this is a character and a film our director and producers have been working on for a really long time." "It was seeing other people's reactions to me as He-Man that solidified it, really."

Casting insights How did he deal with negative fan reactions? Galitzine was aware of the skepticism surrounding his casting as He-Man. "I just know what I have to do at the end of the day. I know Travis trusted me, our producers, Mattel, and Amazon trusted me." "They cast the guy who was not He-Man shape just yet. But they believed I embodied his essence and his soul." The actor also shared his experience working with veteran action star Dolph Lundgren, who played He-Man in a 1987 film adaptation.

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