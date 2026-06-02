Nicholas Galitzine shares journey behind dramatic He-Man transformation
What's the story
Nicholas Galitzine, who stars as He-Man in the upcoming film Masters of the Universe, has opened up about his physical transformation for the role. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that despite extensive pre-shoot training and bulking up, he didn't truly feel like the superhero until late into production. "We were in pre-production training for a really, really long time," he said.
Actor's journey
When did Galitzine feel like He-Man?
Galitzine said he felt his transformation was complete only after seeing reactions from others on set, especially the makers. "It was the first day on set when I had the costume on, I had the tan, my hair was done..." "And this is a character and a film our director and producers have been working on for a really long time." "It was seeing other people's reactions to me as He-Man that solidified it, really."
Casting insights
How did he deal with negative fan reactions?
Galitzine was aware of the skepticism surrounding his casting as He-Man. "I just know what I have to do at the end of the day. I know Travis trusted me, our producers, Mattel, and Amazon trusted me." "They cast the guy who was not He-Man shape just yet. But they believed I embodied his essence and his soul." The actor also shared his experience working with veteran action star Dolph Lundgren, who played He-Man in a 1987 film adaptation.
Working with Lundgren
On working with action icon Lundgren
Galitzine described his experience of working with Lundgren as an "honor." "Even outside of Masters of the Universe, Dolph is an action icon." "It was wanting to get his blessing in a way, but also just sit with him, pick his brain and talk about anything, I felt very lucky to have that time," he said. The film is directed by Travis Knight and will be released on Friday, June 5.