Nick Southwell recreates Anthony Southwell's last WWII mission using AI
Entertainment
Nick Southwell, from Somerset, used AI to recreate the last mission of his grandfather, Anthony Southwell, a World War II pilot who died at just 25.
Drawing from old family documents, Nick's film blends tech with personal history, keeping Anthony's story alive for the next generation.
Anthony Southwell shot down 1942
Anthony flew with No. 207 Squadron of the Royal Air Force and was shot down over Danish waters near Denmark in 1942.
Only one crew member survived, Jack Read, who later called Anthony a "hero" in a letter to his wife.
Nick's father, Max, who never met Anthony, says it matters to remember how brave they were and hopes sharing these stories will inspire others not to forget.