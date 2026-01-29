Nicki Minaj calls herself Trump's "number 1 fan" at D.C. summit
Entertainment
Nicki Minaj made headlines by calling herself Donald Trump's "number one fan" during a speech at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C.
She said, "The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."
What's the Trump Accounts initiative?
Minaj also pledged a big donation to the Trump Accounts program, which plans to give savings accounts—starting with $1,000—to children.
From critic to supporter
Minaj hasn't always been on Team Trump; she used to criticize his immigration policies.
But after backing his claims about Christian persecution in Nigeria, she's switched sides.