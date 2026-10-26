Nicki Minaj joins Donald Trump onstage in Michigan campaign boost
Entertainment
Nicki Minaj took the stage with Donald Trump in Port Huron, Michigan, giving his campaign a boost before the nationwide by-elections.
She spoke highly of Trump, saying he brought hope and shifted the national mood.
Trump, in return, praised her appearance and intelligence.
El-Sayed and Rogers contest Michigan Senate
This all happened as Michigan gears up for a tight Senate race between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers.
With both parties fighting hard for control of Congress (and even former President Barack Obama showing up for the Democrats), Minaj's public support could seriously shake things up in this crucial election.