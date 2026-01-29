How Nicki Minaj got Trump's $1M gold card for free 

Rapper Nicki Minaj has sparked a social media frenzy by revealing her Trump Gold Card , which requires a $1 million contribution to the US Treasury for individuals. The card offers an expedited path to lawful permanent residency and eventually citizenship for foreign nationals. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) , she wrote, "Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President." "Gold Trump card free of charge," she further added.

Background Minaj's journey from undocumented immigrant to global celebrity Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Minaj moved to the US at five. She has previously spoken about her family's undocumented status during this time. Eventually, they became legal permanent residents. Despite being a successful rapper and paying millions in taxes, Minaj revealed that she never applied for citizenship until now.

Political stance Minaj's political alignment and support for Trump At the Trump Accounts summit in Washington, DC, Minaj openly praised President Donald Trump. She called herself "probably the president's Number 1 fan" and pledged to donate up to $3,00,000 to the Trump Accounts initiative. Minaj also uploaded a video of their meeting, calling Trump the "best president," as the latter returned the favor by calling her "the queen of rap."

