How Nicki Minaj got Trump's $1M gold card for free
What's the story
Rapper Nicki Minaj has sparked a social media frenzy by revealing her Trump Gold Card, which requires a $1 million contribution to the US Treasury for individuals. The card offers an expedited path to lawful permanent residency and eventually citizenship for foreign nationals. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President." "Gold Trump card free of charge," she further added.
Background
Minaj's journey from undocumented immigrant to global celebrity
Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Minaj moved to the US at five. She has previously spoken about her family's undocumented status during this time. Eventually, they became legal permanent residents. Despite being a successful rapper and paying millions in taxes, Minaj revealed that she never applied for citizenship until now.
Political stance
Minaj's political alignment and support for Trump
At the Trump Accounts summit in Washington, DC, Minaj openly praised President Donald Trump. She called herself "probably the president's Number 1 fan" and pledged to donate up to $3,00,000 to the Trump Accounts initiative. Minaj also uploaded a video of their meeting, calling Trump the "best president," as the latter returned the favor by calling her "the queen of rap."
Immigration initiative
Understanding the Trump Gold Card program
The Trump Gold Card is a new US immigration program that offers a sped-up path to lawful permanent residency and citizenship for foreign nationals who make a large financial contribution to the US government. To apply, individuals must pay a non-refundable processing fee of $15,000 and then contribute $1 million to the US Treasury after successful background checks. So, how did Minaj get hers for free? By the looks of it, due to her close ties with President Trump.