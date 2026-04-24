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Nicki Minaj to attend White House Correspondents's Dinner
Minaj will be attending the 'nerd prom'

Nicki Minaj to attend White House Correspondents's Dinner

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 24, 2026
11:57 am
What's the story

Rapper Nicki Minaj, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, will be attending the 2026 White House Correspondents's Dinner on Saturday. The event, often referred to as the "nerd prom" of Washington, D.C., will see her as a guest of Fox News. She is also expected to join the network's VIP cocktail party at the Washington Hilton before the dinner.

Political alignment

Minaj's support for Trump

Minaj, 43, has been increasingly vocal about her political beliefs in recent times. She publicly declared her support for Trump at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest last December, saying, "I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president." In January, she attended the Trump Accounts Launch Summit in Washington D.C., where she was seen holding hands with the president.

Guest list

Other notable guests

The Fox News guest list for this year's dinner also includes retired NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore and new Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. On-air talent such as Bret Baier, Harris Faulkner, Martha MacCallum, Shannon Bream, and Steve Doocy will also be present. The event will feature mentalist Oz Pearlman as the headline entertainer and remarks from Weijia Jiang, WHCA president and CBS News White House correspondent.

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Pre-dinner festivities

After-parties and other details

The White House Correspondents's Dinner is surrounded by numerous parties, including those hosted by MS Now and NBC. Mark Guiducci, the new editor of Vanity Fair, will be making his WHCD debut with a party co-produced by CAA. Other hosts include talent agency UTA, Oliver Darcy's Status, Puck, YouTube, Crooked Media, and even LGBTQ dating app Grindr.

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