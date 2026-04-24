Nicki Minaj to attend White House Correspondents's Dinner

Rapper Nicki Minaj , a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump , will be attending the 2026 White House Correspondents's Dinner on Saturday. The event, often referred to as the "nerd prom" of Washington, D.C., will see her as a guest of Fox News. She is also expected to join the network's VIP cocktail party at the Washington Hilton before the dinner.

Political alignment Minaj's support for Trump Minaj, 43, has been increasingly vocal about her political beliefs in recent times. She publicly declared her support for Trump at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest last December, saying, "I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president." In January, she attended the Trump Accounts Launch Summit in Washington D.C., where she was seen holding hands with the president.

Guest list Other notable guests The Fox News guest list for this year's dinner also includes retired NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore and new Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. On-air talent such as Bret Baier, Harris Faulkner, Martha MacCallum, Shannon Bream, and Steve Doocy will also be present. The event will feature mentalist Oz Pearlman as the headline entertainer and remarks from Weijia Jiang, WHCA president and CBS News White House correspondent.

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