Nicks debuts at Met Gala aged 77 in Galliano gown

Nicks accessorized with Tiffany jewelry

Nicks brought her signature style to the red carpet, layering her dramatic dress with a silk taffeta and velvet jacket plus a feathered top hat by Stephen Jones.

She kept it classic with opal and diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co., loose blonde hair, and simple makeup.

As she once said about her timeless look, "It's just going to get more beautiful and sophisticated ... it's basically what I still wear now." and this outfit totally proved it.