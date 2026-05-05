Nicks debuts at Met Gala aged 77 in Galliano gown
Entertainment
Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks finally made her Met Gala debut at age 77, and she definitely turned heads.
She wore a custom black and midnight blue Zara gown by John Galliano, complete with embroidered tulle and chiffon roses, a perfect fit for this year's "Fashion is Art" theme.
Nicks accessorized with Tiffany jewelry
Nicks brought her signature style to the red carpet, layering her dramatic dress with a silk taffeta and velvet jacket plus a feathered top hat by Stephen Jones.
She kept it classic with opal and diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co., loose blonde hair, and simple makeup.
As she once said about her timeless look, "It's just going to get more beautiful and sophisticated ... it's basically what I still wear now." and this outfit totally proved it.