In American Epic, Cage will play Wyatt Pascal, a charismatic Las Vegas casino mogul who is determined to leave his mark on the world.

He goes up against Midwestern pastor Bill Massey (Pine) in a bid to create something everlasting in a not-so-everlasting environment.

The series is being executive produced by Novak along with Pine and Ian Gotler from Barry Linen Motion Pictures, Hipps, and Patrick McDonald from Cut To.