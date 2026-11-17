Nicolas Cage, Chris Pine to star in 'American Epic' series
What's the story
Hollywood actors Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine are set to share the screen in a new drama series titled American Epic. The series is being developed by A24 and has attracted interest from several buyers, reported Deadline. B.J. Novak of The Office fame is writing the project, which comes from Joe Hipps's A24-based company Cut To.
Series synopsis
A look at the cast and crew
In American Epic, Cage will play Wyatt Pascal, a charismatic Las Vegas casino mogul who is determined to leave his mark on the world.
He goes up against Midwestern pastor Bill Massey (Pine) in a bid to create something everlasting in a not-so-everlasting environment.
The series is being executive produced by Novak along with Pine and Ian Gotler from Barry Linen Motion Pictures, Hipps, and Patrick McDonald from Cut To.
Platform interest
Cage's past comments about Amazon
HBO and Amazon have reportedly shown interest in acquiring American Epic.
This is particularly interesting as Cage recently expressed his dissatisfaction with Amazon, calling it "a very AI-friendly company" and stating that he was "probably not going to be working with that studio again."
Despite this, the series has generated significant buzz among potential buyers.
Career progression
Cage and Pine's previous collaboration
American Epic will be the first on-screen collaboration between Cage and Pine, although they were both part of the voice cast for the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
For Cage, this series comes after his role in Prime Video's Spider-Noir.
Pine, meanwhile, is going to be seen in a romantic comedy with Emma Stone called The Catch.