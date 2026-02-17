Nicole Kidman, Paul Salem dating rumors spark
Entertainment
Just weeks after splitting from Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman is catching the eye of multimillionaire Paul Salem, who chairs MGM Resorts.
While they've only crossed paths in group hangouts so far, word is Salem's interested in getting to know her better.
Kidman's divorce from Urban
Kidman and Urban announced their separation in September 2025; Kidman filed for divorce on Sept. 30, 2025, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Their divorce was finalized on Jan. 6, 2026.
Both are moving forward—Kidman's focused on her daughters and work, while Urban is reportedly seeing someone new.