Nicole Kidman reveals she wasn't paid for AMC ad
Entertainment
Nicole Kidman just shared that she didn't get paid a cent for her now-famous AMC Theatres commercial.
On The Tonight Show, she said, "I called in all these favors. We did it for nothing, and then it took off."
The ad was actually part of a huge $25 million campaign by AMC prior to October 2024.
The spot went viral, became a meme
Kidman's dramatic monolog about the magic of movies—especially her line, "Heartbreak feels good in a place like this"—turned the commercial into a pop culture moment.
It went viral, was widely shared, and became instantly recognizable.
AMC released multiple versions of the spot
AMC released multiple versions of the spot prior to October 2024, including 60-, 30- and 15-second cuts.