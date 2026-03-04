Nicole Kidman reveals she wasn't paid for AMC ad Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Nicole Kidman just shared that she didn't get paid a cent for her now-famous AMC Theatres commercial.

On The Tonight Show, she said, "I called in all these favors. We did it for nothing, and then it took off."

The ad was actually part of a huge $25 million campaign by AMC prior to October 2024.