5 projects that mark Nicole Kidman's spectacular return

Nicole Kidman has always been a versatile actor, but her return to the spotlight with a string of successful projects has been nothing short of remarkable. From the critically acclaimed series Big Little Lies to the highly anticipated The Undoing, Kidman's choices have not only showcased her range but also solidified her status as a leading lady in Hollywood . Here's a look at five key projects that define her career comeback.

#1 'Big Little Lies': A transformative role Big Little Lies was a game-changer for Kidman. The HBO series, which starred her along with an ensemble cast, gave us a glimpse of her as a complex character. The show was a massive hit and won several awards, including Emmys and Golden Globes. This role reaffirmed Kidman's ability to take on challenging roles and brought her back to the limelight.

#2 'The Undoing': A gripping narrative In The Undoing, Kidman starred in a psychological thriller that kept audiences on the edge of their seats. The show was praised for its writing and performances, with Kidman's portrayal of a woman caught in a web of deceit and mystery. It further proved her versatility as an actor who can pull off both drama and suspense with equal finesse.

#3 'Nine Perfect Strangers': Exploring new dimensions In Nine Perfect Strangers, Kidman took on the role of a wellness retreat leader in a star-studded cast. The Hulu series was a departure from her previous roles, but it showcased her ability to adapt to different genres while still delivering powerful performances. The show was well-received by audiences and critics alike, further cementing Kidman's place in contemporary television.

#4 'Aquaman': Embracing blockbuster appeal Kidman's role as Queen Atlanna in Aquaman was a departure from her usual dramatic roles, but it proved her versatility as an actor. The film, which was a box office success, showcased her ability to shine in blockbuster films while still delivering a nuanced performance. This role added another dimension to her career, proving she could easily transition between indie dramas and big-budget action films.