Nicole Kidman's 'Scarpetta' premieres on Prime Video March 11, 2026
Entertainment
Scarpetta, an eight-episode crime series starring Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, drops on Amazon Prime Video March 11, 2026.
Based on Patricia Cornwell's hit novels, the show jumps between Dr. Kay Scarpetta's earlier days as a chief medical examiner and a present-day murder mystery in her hometown.
Release schedule for 'Scarpetta'
All eight episodes of the first season will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide from day one.
Other cast members and crew
The cast features Ariana DeBose as Lucy Farinelli-Watson, Bobby Cannavale as Pete Marino (with his son Jake playing young Pete), and Simon Baker as FBI profiler Benton Wesley.
Both Kidman and Curtis are also producing the series.