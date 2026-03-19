NIFFA 2026 kicks off with 'Boong's premiere in Geelong

NIFFA 2026 just launched in Geelong with the red-carpet premiere of Boong, the first Indian film to win a BAFTA. The festival, running from March 18 to July 5, will travel across seven metropolitan cities and additional regional centers, including Broken Hill, Alice Springs, and Dubbo.

Other films and cities After Geelong, Boong is hitting the road with screenings in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and even remote spots like Canberra.

In total, over 32 films in 18 Indian languages will be shown throughout the festival.

Special focus on Anupam Kher Veteran actor Anupam Kher is set to receive the International Indian Cinema Icon Award.

His latest directorial work, Tanvi the Great, inspired by his autistic niece's story and part of NIFFA's Able + Diverse initiative on disability representation, will also screen at the festival.