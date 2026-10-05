Nigam acquires 3 Andheri West units at Aston building ₹17cr
Entertainment
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam just made a big real estate move, picking up three commercial units in Andheri West for a total of ₹17 crore.
The deal went through in August, adding some serious square footage to his property collection at the Aston building on Lokhandwala Road.
Nigam paid ₹16cr for 2 units
Nigam's new spaces cover 4,144.10 sq ft, with two first-floor units bought for ₹16 crore and four parking spots included, definitely not your average office buy.
He also paid ₹1.02 crore in stamp duty.
This isn't his first real estate play; earlier this year he sold land in Karjat and last year leased out property in Santacruz East for over ₹12 crore, showing he's got a sharp eye for property investments.