Nigam explains NEET silence at guru event, cites agenda
Sonu Nigam recently addressed why he stayed quiet about the NEET exam protests, after a video of him sidestepping questions at an event for his guru went viral.
He told Bombay Times that he prefers to "Always adhere to the agenda of the occasion and do not let conversation wander to disconnected matters," especially when he's not familiar with them.
Nigam promised father not to comment
Nigam shared he promised his father not to speak on topics he doesn't fully understand, saying he had been asked about the NEET protests but didn't know much about them.
While some online called out his silence, others felt celebrities shouldn't have to comment on every issue.
Meanwhile, stars like Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt have shown public support for students seeking changes in the NEET process.