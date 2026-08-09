Nigam posts video singing 'Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki' during procedure
Entertainment
Sonu Nigam just posted a touching video of himself singing Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki, right in the middle of a medical procedure.
He called it an "impromptu performance," adding, "Singing in the pain.. the Joy of Music!"
Earlier this year, he shared that he's been dealing with pinched nerves and has needed scans, physical therapy, and medication.
Nigam says treatment leaves throat heavy
Nigam explained that his treatment has made his throat feel heavy, but reassured fans, "Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy."
This isn't his first health scare: he's previously battled a seafood allergy reaction and back pain that landed him in the hospital.
Despite it all, he keeps finding ways to share music with everyone.