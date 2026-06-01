Nigam-starrer 'Dridam' crime thriller lands on JioHotstar June 12

'Dridam' plot cast and co-producer Joseph

Dridam's plot kicks off when Vijay's peaceful posting gets shaken up by a string of robberies and murders.

Alongside Nigam, the cast features Shobi Thilakan, Krishna Prabha, Nandan Unni, and Dinesh Prabhakar.

The film was written by Jomon John and Linto Devasia, with Jeethu Joseph co-producing under his Bed Time Stories banner.