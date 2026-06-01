Nigam-starrer 'Dridam' crime thriller lands on JioHotstar June 12
Entertainment
If you missed Dridam in theaters, good news, Shane Nigam's crime thriller is landing on JioHotstar June 12.
The movie, directed by newcomer Martin Joseph, follows Sub-Inspector Vijay Radhakrishnan as he faces a tough investigation in a quiet rural town.
'Dridam' plot cast and co-producer Joseph
Dridam's plot kicks off when Vijay's peaceful posting gets shaken up by a string of robberies and murders.
Alongside Nigam, the cast features Shobi Thilakan, Krishna Prabha, Nandan Unni, and Dinesh Prabhakar.
The film was written by Jomon John and Linto Devasia, with Jeethu Joseph co-producing under his Bed Time Stories banner.