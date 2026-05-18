Nigam's Kolhapur concert briefly paused after fan tried rushing stage
Entertainment
Sonu Nigam's concert in Kolhapur took an unexpected turn when a fan tried to rush the stage, causing a brief pause and some confusion in the crowd.
Security acted fast, handled the situation, and made sure things were back on track.
Nigam resumed performance, online security discussion
Showing his usual calm, Nigam thanked everyone for their patience and got right back to performing.
Afterward, people online started talking about whether concerts need tighter security to keep both artists and fans safe.