Nike unveils 'Rip the Script' 2026 FIFA World Cup spot

Nike rolling out 185 social pieces

This isn't just a single ad. Nike's rolling out roughly 185 additional pieces across TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit to keep fans in the loop.

Helena Thornton from Nike says they wanted a mix of Hollywood/blockbuster movies and greater access to athletes and entertainers with more real, raw presentation.

You'll even catch a playful scene between Haaland and Channing Tatum for some fresh fun. Plus, Jason Sudeikis pops up again as Ted Lasso to invite everyone into the World Cup conversation.