Nike unveils 'Rip the Script' 2026 FIFA World Cup spot
Nike just dropped its "Rip the Script" campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and it's packed with star power: think Ronaldo, Mbappe, Haaland, Kim Kardashian, and LeBron James all in one ad.
The commercial is set on a Hollywood studio backlot and blends soccer with entertainment vibes to show how the sport shapes pop culture.
Nike rolling out 185 social pieces
This isn't just a single ad. Nike's rolling out roughly 185 additional pieces across TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit to keep fans in the loop.
Helena Thornton from Nike says they wanted a mix of Hollywood/blockbuster movies and greater access to athletes and entertainers with more real, raw presentation.
You'll even catch a playful scene between Haaland and Channing Tatum for some fresh fun. Plus, Jason Sudeikis pops up again as Ted Lasso to invite everyone into the World Cup conversation.