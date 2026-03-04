Nikhil Siddhartha's 'Swayambhu': First single out on this date
Big news for movie and music fans—Swayambhu's first single is about to drop!
The announcement came during Holi on March 4, with a vibrant poster showing Nikhil Siddhartha in full warrior mode, splashed with colors.
The tagline sets the mood: "Let's paint this world with the colors of courage and victory."
Here's what 'Swayambhu' is all about
Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, Swayambhu follows a warrior fighting for his kingdom, blending action with a tribute to Indian culture and heritage.
Nikhil leads as the fearless guardian, joined by Samyuktha Menon and Nabha Natesh.
You'll also spot Sunil, Subbaraju, and Satya in key roles.
Everything to know about the film
The film reportedly spanned around 170 days of shooting; no confirmed two-year shoot or wrap date is given.
Music is by Ravi Basrur, while cinematography credits vary across reports.
The teaser already made waves in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru—and the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in Summer 2026.