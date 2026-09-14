'It's silly': Nikkhil Advani calls out India's box-office obsession
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, known for projects like D-Day, has called for a revolution in the Indian entertainment industry. He believes that the industry's obsession with box-office numbers has overshadowed storytelling. "This notion that a piece of storytelling art is to be judged by box office is ridiculous," Advani told Variety India.
Industry obsession
'It's now a nation that loves box office': Advani
Advani's concerns stem from how films are often reduced to their opening-day or weekend numbers.
He recalled the modest box office performance of his film D-Day, which opened to lukewarm numbers but remains critically acclaimed.
"I think that it needs to stop this thing. It is silly. Why do we call this a nation that loves cinema? We have forgotten that. It's now...a nation that loves box office."
"It's not a right thing. That's a revolution I want to cause."
Filmmaking philosophy
Why Advani prefers working with younger talent
Advani believes that the freedom to make a film requires actors willing to surrender themselves completely to the material.
He prefers working with younger talent on projects like The Revolutionaries because they can deliver what he wants without any baggage.
"I want to work with actors who I think can deliver what I want them to deliver," he said.
"I find I can't tell the story I want to tell if people come with image and baggage."
Filmmaking process
Rigorous preparation required for films
Advani's commitment to his projects goes beyond the shoot.
He explained that the 70-day shooting schedule is often spread out over 100 days, plus another 100 days for preparation.
"For the 200 days, these guys are going to be my family," he said.
He added that established stars can sometimes bring baggage that hinders complete transformation and storytelling.
Meanwhile, his recent show, The Revolutionaries, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.