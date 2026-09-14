'It's silly': Nikkhil Advani calls out India's box-office obsession

Advani's concerns stem from how films are often reduced to their opening-day or weekend numbers.

He recalled the modest box office performance of his film D-Day, which opened to lukewarm numbers but remains critically acclaimed.

"I think that it needs to stop this thing. It is silly. Why do we call this a nation that loves cinema? We have forgotten that. It's now...a nation that loves box office."

"It's not a right thing. That's a revolution I want to cause."