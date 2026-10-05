Nita Ambani announces 'The Library' space opening at NMACC

Launching November 1, The Library will welcome everyone with an entrance decorated with an open book and butterflies: think knowledge meets imagination.

Ambani hopes it'll become a cozy hangout for people to read, share ideas, and enjoy the arts together.

In her words: "A whole new story is waiting to unfold. The joy of reading, of good conversations, great food and amazing experiences all under one roof. Brings back my childhood. Can't wait to welcome you all to The Library at NMACC."