Nita-Mukesh Ambani's anniversary cake celebrates Indian craftsmanship, culture

The pastel creation is decorated with handloom patterns, gold accents, and lotus motifs, symbols of purity and resilience. It also highlights traditional handloom and textile motifs, which echo efforts to celebrate and preserve Indian crafts. The sweet finishing touch? A topper that says, "Happy Anniversary, Dearest Nita and Mukesh ."

No details on previous year's cake

The source does not report on the previous year's cake; no details about a 2025 wildlife-themed cake are provided.

This year's switch to celebrating Indian art has fans calling the new design "Wow. It's so beautiful." and even saying it'd be "But will be heartbreaking to cut it,"