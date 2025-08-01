Next Article
Nithiin-Sapthami Gowda's 'Thammudu' is now streaming on Netflix
Thammudu, the Telugu film starring Nithiin and Sapthami Gowda, just landed on Netflix a day ahead of schedule—it was supposed to drop August 2, 2025, but is streaming now (August 1, 2025).
The movie had a quick move from theaters (where it released July 4, 2025) to OTT after signing a solid deal with Netflix.
Why 'Thammudu' landed on Netflix so quickly
Even with a big budget and familiar faces like Laya returning as Nithiin's sister, Thammudu didn't click at the box office and got pulled after negative reviews.
Now, Nithiin is already looking ahead to his next film, Yellamma, directed by Venu Yeldandi.
If you missed Thammudu in theaters, this early streaming release gives you another shot.