Nithiin-Sapthami Gowda's 'Thammudu' is now streaming on Netflix

Why 'Thammudu' landed on Netflix so quickly

Even with a big budget and familiar faces like Laya returning as Nithiin's sister, Thammudu didn't click at the box office and got pulled after negative reviews.

Now, Nithiin is already looking ahead to his next film, Yellamma, directed by Venu Yeldandi.

If you missed Thammudu in theaters, this early streaming release gives you another shot.