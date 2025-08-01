Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni gets messier

Neidigh isn't alone—she and other creators are speaking out against Lively's subpoenas targeting people who talk about the case online, saying these moves chill free speech and make critics feel unsafe.

The messy legal battle between the 2 actors

The drama started in late 2024 when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during filming.

Baldoni fired back in 2025 with a $400 million countersuit for defamation and extortion.

Most of his claims were tossed out, but some private messages can still be reviewed.

The trial is set for March 2026, with depositions already underway.