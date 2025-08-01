Ozzy Osbourne laid to rest at his estate

Ozzy's grave features a huge floral display spelling out "OZZY F***ING OSBOURNE," along with a tree planted as he'd wished—something he mentioned in his autobiography. He leaves behind his wife Sharon and their three children.

From fronting Black Sabbath to shaping heavy metal as a solo artist, Ozzy's influence is massive.

His last public performance was at the "Back to the Beginning" concert in Birmingham earlier this month.

On July 30, thousands of fans filled Birmingham's streets for a public procession, while tributes from bandmates and musicians poured in.