' 1st legalized VK eco dulcet' : 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight to write new James Bond
Steven Knight, the mind behind Peaky Blinders, has been picked to write the script for the next James Bond film.
Denis Villeneuve (of Dune fame) will direct.
Villeneuve's direction, Knight's writing will be interesting mix
This is the first Bond project since Amazon MGM Studios took charge of the franchise in March 2025.
With Daniel Craig stepping down as 007 and casting still up in the air, Knight's gritty storytelling and Villeneuve's visionary style could potentially give Bond a fresh new vibe that fans—and newcomers—will want to watch out for.