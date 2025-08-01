Next Article
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' runs into tech glitch
Aamir Khan's new film, Sitaare Zameen Par, ran into a tech glitch on YouTube—iPhone users were charged ₹179 instead of the intended ₹100 pay-per-view price.
The team quickly apologized and promised they're sorting it out.
Why is this film on YouTube?
Instead of going to an OTT platform, Khan dropped the movie straight to his own YouTube channel after its June theater run.
This move gives creators more freedom: prices can start as low as ₹25 for films, series, or shorts—making content more accessible and letting creators call the shots on pricing.