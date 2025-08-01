Zawe Ashton reveals why she calls Tom Hiddleston her wife
Zawe Ashton just set the record straight—she and Tom Hiddleston aren't married yet, even though some reports have called them husband and wife.
On the "Miss Me?" podcast, she shared, "We've been engaged for a long time and I think there have been publications that have named us husband and wife already."
More on why she uses that term
Ashton explained they call each other husband and wife in private because "boyfriend" or "girlfriend" doesn't really fit anymore—especially now that their second child is on the way.
For her, being engaged is more than just planning a wedding; it's about building real commitment with each other's families.
A look at their relationship timeline
The couple first met in 2019 while working together on the play Betrayal.
Hiddleston proposed in early 2022, right before the BAFTAs.
They welcomed their first child later that year and are now expecting baby number two in 2024.
