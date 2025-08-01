Next Article
King's guard plays 'Paranoid' for late Black Sabbath frontman Osbourne
In a rare and heartfelt moment, King Charles III's guards played Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne after his passing on July 22 at age 76.
The performance quickly made waves on TikTok, with fans loving this unexpected nod to the rock legend.
Ozzy's royal connection and final show
Ozzy wasn't just a music icon—he also had ties to the royals, having performed at Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee in 2002.
Even while facing Parkinson's disease, he gave his last show with Black Sabbath on July 5.
His funeral in Birmingham drew thousands of fans who came together to celebrate his life and legacy.