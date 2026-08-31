Nithya Menen to lead new fantasy dark comedy
What's the story
National Award-winning actor Nithya Menen will lead an upcoming fantasy dark comedy, its makers announced on Monday. The film is being produced by Leo Vision Productions in association with Keyuri Productions, a banner launched by Menen earlier this year. Directed by D K (Deekay), the movie promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience.
Announcement
Film to be released in multiple languages
Leo Vision Productions took to social media to announce the project, writing, "Fantasy. Madness. A whole lot of darkness."
The post also revealed that Vikram K Kumar is the creative producer, while A Sakthivel will handle cinematography and Richard Kevin will take care of editing.
The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages across India.
Production details
Menen announced her production banner in February
In February this year, Menen announced the launch of Keyuri Productions with a heartfelt message on Instagram.
She wrote, "Making films...was always more than just telling stories. It was about being able to reach actual people at such a deep level."
"While that has been my process and intention since the first day...it will continue to remain the intention while I now create films. I present to you...Keyuri."