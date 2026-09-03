Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber could join 'Bigg Boss 20'
What's the story
YouTuber and educator Nitish Rajput is reportedly among the potential contestants for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20. Known for his research-based videos on current affairs, politics, governance, history, and social issues on YouTube, his participation in the reality show would mark a major shift from his usual content. However, official confirmation from the makers is still awaited. The new season will premiere on Sunday.
Career highlights
Rajput's videos focus on current events
Rajput has built a significant fan base on YouTube through videos that examine current events and subjects that often generate public discussion.
His content generally focuses on explaining complex issues in a detailed and accessible manner, covering topics ranging from politics and governance to history and social concerns.
His public profile grew further after he became involved in a controversy surrounding alleged irregularities related to SSC examinations, tender processes, and examination-vendor management.
Legal battles
Controversies surrounding the YouTuber
Following the controversy, Eduquity Technologies reportedly filed a ₹2.5cr defamation case against Rajput.
The YouTuber maintained that his video and analysis were based on documents available in the public domain and responses obtained through the RTI process.
He also made headlines in 2025 after claiming that his YouTube channel had been blocked in Pakistan following the release of a video focusing on Balochistan.
Contestant speculation
Other rumored contestants of 'BB 20'
Apart from Rajput, several other names have reportedly emerged in connection with Bigg Boss 20.
The list includes Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Khushi Dubey, rapper Santy Sharma, Isha Rikhi, Amrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann, influencer Arishfa Khan, and Mary Kom, among others.
However, the final contestant lineup will be confirmed by the makers of the show.