'Ramayana': How newcomer Nitish Sharma landed Shatrughn's role

Sharma's journey to Ramayana began after a major setback in 2023. After numerous auditions and rejections, he finally landed a significant role in a big film but was later replaced by a senior actor.

To deal with this disappointment, he started reading Ramcharitmanas, and luckily, shortly after, he received a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office saying that Tiwari was making a film on Ramayana and they wanted to test him for Lakshman.